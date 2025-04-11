Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.53 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90.01 ($1.18), with a volume of 2249403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESNT

Essentra Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £267.34 million, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89.

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 329.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essentra

In related news, insider Steve Good purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,934.55). Also, insider Rowan Baker acquired 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,437.44 ($13,661.57). Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Essentra

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.