GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 8.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 323,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 772,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a market cap of C$407.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,486.50. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.