PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Up 14.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) were up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). Approximately 1,623,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,056,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PureTech Health
PureTech Health Stock Performance
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.