Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.47 and last traded at $87.24. Approximately 916,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,269,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

