Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.19. 11,267,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 37,187,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 2,941,928 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.