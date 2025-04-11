Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.19 and last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 2340385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

