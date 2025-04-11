Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.54 and last traded at $66.35, with a volume of 484023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 111,277.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

