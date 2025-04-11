WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 101,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 41,345 shares.The stock last traded at $86.35 and had previously closed at $87.71.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

