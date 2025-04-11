SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 120345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITC. StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $594.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $34,297,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,351 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,582,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 976,110 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 771,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 708,685 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3,701.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 708,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

