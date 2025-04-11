Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 1,627,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,940,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after buying an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after buying an additional 1,029,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,888,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 435,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

