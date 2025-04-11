Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $50.72. Approximately 5,161,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 13,238,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

