eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.52 and last traded at $59.76. 1,912,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,901,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in eBay by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

