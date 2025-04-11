SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,357,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 817,661 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $18.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 808.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 517.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

