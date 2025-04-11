Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.70 and last traded at $64.64. 11,564,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 22,904,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after buying an additional 888,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,875,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.