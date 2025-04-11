Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.34. 16,551,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 73,236,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $857,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

