Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.64. 6,702,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 26,032,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Applied Digital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

