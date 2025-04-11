Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 776.15%.
Gulf Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ:GURE remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. 20,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,709. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.
About Gulf Resources
