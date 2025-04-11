Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 776.15%.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:GURE remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. 20,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,709. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

