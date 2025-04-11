Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANGGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,571,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 1,592,471 shares.The stock last traded at $60.92 and had previously closed at $65.61.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 12.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.71.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.