Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,571,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 1,592,471 shares.The stock last traded at $60.92 and had previously closed at $65.61.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 12.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.71.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

