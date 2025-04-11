Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 146003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 3.27.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,141,287 shares in the company, valued at $314,582,722.74. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,768.85. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,189,000 after acquiring an additional 845,266 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,926,000 after purchasing an additional 986,750 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.