IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.05. 1,298,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,900,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

IMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$127,786.50. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,660.00. Insiders have bought 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

