Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.71. 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Gray Television Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

