MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 12,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 26,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of -4.70.

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

