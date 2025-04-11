Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.57 and last traded at $72.67. 347,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,124,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $8,847,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

