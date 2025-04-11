Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.74% from the company’s current price.

DINO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 3,240,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,390. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $61.68.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after buying an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after acquiring an additional 906,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.