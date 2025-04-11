Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $3.40 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.