ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,837,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 60,757,331 shares.The stock last traded at $40.13 and had previously closed at $38.90.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.