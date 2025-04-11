ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,837,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 60,757,331 shares.The stock last traded at $40.13 and had previously closed at $38.90.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 5.3 %
The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
