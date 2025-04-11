Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.30. 101,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 270,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile



Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

