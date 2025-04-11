Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.48. 92,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 492,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

