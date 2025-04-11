Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 157,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 91,928 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.15.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAGL. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

