Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 7,086,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,602,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 12.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
