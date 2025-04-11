Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 7,086,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,602,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 12.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,162,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $15,845,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 208,503 shares in the last quarter. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

