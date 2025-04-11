Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $112.22. Approximately 163,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 759,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.63.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21,129.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 129,101 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

