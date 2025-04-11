Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 17,775 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,929,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,089,840.20. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,724 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,190,338.72.

On Monday, March 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,528,849.95.

On Friday, February 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,887. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FROG

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in JFrog by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 99.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.