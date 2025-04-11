Citigroup Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $50.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 19,563,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,513. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after purchasing an additional 569,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,184,000 after buying an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after acquiring an additional 890,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $452,627,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after acquiring an additional 653,705 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

