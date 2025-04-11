Scotiabank Cuts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $30.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BP

BP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,246,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652,195. BP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BP by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BP by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.