Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $23.09. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 176,001 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $84,597.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,319.72. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $979,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,353.26. This trade represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,390 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

