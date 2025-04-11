Veren (NYSE:VRN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.93. Veren shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 3,128,301 shares changing hands.

Veren Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Veren Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Veren’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veren

About Veren

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veren by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Veren by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

