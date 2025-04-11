Veren (NYSE:VRN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.93. Veren shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 3,128,301 shares changing hands.
Veren Stock Up 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.
Veren Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Veren’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veren
About Veren
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veren
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.