Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Sino Land Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

