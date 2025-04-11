Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.55. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 4,605,855 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 801.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 302.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,101.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 330,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

