Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 36343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.