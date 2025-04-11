Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $20.04. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 18,639 shares changing hands.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $712.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,311 shares of company stock worth $369,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

