Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) recently:

4/8/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

4/1/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Dollar Tree was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

3/27/2025 – Dollar Tree had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

3/27/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Dollar Tree had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,215,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,725. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

