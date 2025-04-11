Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $14.51. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 2,392,329 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 6.5 %

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.