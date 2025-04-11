Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.77. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 85,904 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

