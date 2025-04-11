Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $282.24 and last traded at $296.98, with a volume of 58508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 200.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

