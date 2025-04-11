BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.80. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 6,513,969 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBAI. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $813.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $4,005,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $3,248,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

