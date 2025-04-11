B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.79. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 6,651,970 shares traded.

B2Gold Stock Up 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

