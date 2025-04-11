Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.33. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1,339,452 shares trading hands.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

