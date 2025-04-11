Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.96. 2,135,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,025 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,505,000 after buying an additional 523,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,954,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trex by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,400,000 after buying an additional 2,578,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Trex by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,631,000 after buying an additional 126,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.