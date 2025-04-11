Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,878. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

