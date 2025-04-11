Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 85747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

